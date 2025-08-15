Being sound of mind important at Revive Therapeutic Services

PBN Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island 2025 Awards

2-99 EMPLOYEES #4. Revive Therapeutic Services

CEO (or equivalent): Abby and Akos Antwi, Founders

Number of employees: 28

REVIVE THERAPEUTIC SERVICES’ mental wellness mission begins with ensuring its employees are of sound mind.

Its growing staff of about 45 full- and part-time employees across five states, including 28 locally, accesses many benefits to stay fresh in an industry prone to high burnout and compassion-fatigue rates.

“We want to prevent burnout,” said Gina Maisano, the Providence-based health provider’s human resources manager.

- Advertisement -

Regular communications share best practices to avoid burnout and remain mentally fit.

Most unique may be the $1,500 annual stipend and time off for each employee to pursue professional certifications; advanced or graduate school degrees; or conferences and other development opportunities to expand clinical portfolios.

Flexible scheduling – including remote and hybrid work and paid time off for 11 holidays, three weeks of vacation time, five to six sick days and one floating holiday, plus unlimited paid time off – has helped revive, refresh and recharge employees.

Friday-afternoon pick-me-ups at Starbucks; semiannual summer get-togethers and year-end holidays are among the boosts.

A Healthy Thought:

‘Revive fosters workplace well-being through flexibility, sustainable support and an inclusive culture that honors employees.’

ALEXANDRIA D’ANGELO, Revive Therapeutic Services community engagement manager