Berkshire Bank gives to 107 nonprofits, including several in R.I.

BOSTON – Berkshire Bank, which has four locations in Rhode Island, says its foundation has made $401,190 in philanthropic investments in the first quarter of 2024 covering a wide range of projects.

In all, the Berkshire Bank Foundation gave 107 local nonprofits grants to assist with critical projects in the areas of education, youths, food insecurity, housing, health care, substance abuse prevention, veterans and employment. In addition, the foundation supports programs that align with Berkshire Bank’s Center for Women, Wellness, and Wealth.

Berkshire did not provide amounts given to the grant recipients in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Vermont and Rhode Island.

The bank said there were at least three Rhode Island-based recipients: Greater Providence YMCA, SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives Association) and Sojourner House.

“As a community-focused bank, we recognize the importance of supporting nonprofit organizations with time, talent and treasure,” said Lori Gazzillo Kiely, director of the Berkshire Bank Foundation. “We are proud to provide philanthropic contributions to so many organizations that are enabling vital services to continue in the communities that Berkshire Bank serves.”

Berkshire Bank has nearly $300 million in deposits in Rhode Island, according to the 2023 market share report by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.