Bibee, Guenette among 15 honorees for PBN’s 2024 Diversity Equity & Inclusion Awards program

PROVIDENCE – Justin Bibee, assistant director for Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island, and Tina Guenette, founder and CEO of Real Access Motivates Progress, are among 15 honorees – 13 organizations and two individuals – who will be recognized in Providence Business News’ 2024 Diversity Equity & Inclusion Summit and Awards program.
The annual program recognizes commitment to promoting and enhancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The 2024 winners will be honored in a breakfast ceremony and summit on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick.
Bibee, the 2024 Diversity Champion for this year’s program, oversees the Providence-based nonprofit’s refugee resettlement department. He aids in helping refugees from all over the world find new homes in Rhode Island.
Bibee and his team at the institute also provides comprehensive support services that address the immediate and long-term needs of refugees, from securing employment to offering language classes and legal assistance.
Guenette, who was named the 2024 Editor’s Choice – Advocacy award winner, leads the Burrillville-based nonprofit known as RAMP that advocates for mobile access for the physically disabled. Guenette works with all businesses, professions and first responders on all areas of communication and best practices of working to include the disability community. She was just appointed to the U.S. Access Board by President Joe Biden and is vice chairperson for Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s commission on disability.
The 13 organizations being recognized for their efforts in diversity and inclusion are:
- Accounting: CliftonLarsonAllen LLP
- Financial Services: Webster Bank N.A.
- Government: City of Pawtucket
- Health Care – Small Company: Revive Therapeutic Services
- Health Care – Large Company: Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island
- Health Care – Enterprise Company: CVS Health Corp.
- Insurance: Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
- Not-for-profit: AAA Northeast
- Professional Services: City Personnel
- Quasi-Government: R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.
- Social Services Agency – Less Than 150 Employees: United Way of Rhode Island Inc.
- Social Services Agency – More Than 150 Employees: Family Service of Rhode Island
- Utility: Rhode Island Energy
Amica, CLA, CVS and R.I. Housing are repeat winners of the Diversity Equity & Inclusion Awards program.
The event will include a panel discussion on various topics involving diversity, equity and inclusion. Kevin Matta, Diversity and Inclusion Professionals’ board president and the United Way’s senior director of people and culture – and PBN’s 2022 Diversity Champion, will be the guest moderator of the panel discussion.
Discussion topics and panelists are pending.
Registration for the event can be found at PBN.com
. Amgen Rhode Island, Amica Mutual Insurance Co., Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, CBIZ Inc., Brown University Health and Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island are the partner sponsors for PBN’s 2024 Diversity Equity & Inclusion Summit and Awards program.
(CORRECTION: United Way of Rhode Island Inc. is being awarded in the Social Services Agency – Less Than 150 Employees, Family Service of Rhode Island is being awarded in the Social Services Agency – Less Than 150 Employees category and Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island is awarded in the Health Care - Large Company category.)
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.