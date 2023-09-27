Block Island Ferry resumes service after 4 days of rough seas

PROVIDENCE – The Block Island Ferry is up and running again.

The service that takes passengers from the island back to Point Judith announced Wednesday traditional ferry service has resumed after rough seas canceled all sailings the past four days. However, high speed ferry departures remain canceled.

Service began at 7 a.m. from both Block Island and Point Judith, with the last of nine departures from Point Judith scheduled at 5 p.m. and final departure from Block Island set for 5:30 p.m.

WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported people and crowds started lining up early Wednesday to catch the first departure out of Block Island.

- Advertisement -

“When the ferry left the dock and they blew the horn, the whole boat started to clap like a spontaneous applause. It was pretty exciting,” said Cathy Suehnholz. “We lined up at 6 a.m. for a 7 a.m. boat and the line was wrapped around the building, it was pretty cool.”

In its announcement, Block Island Ferry said tickets purchased for the canceled voyages are still valid. Passengers are asked to check the adjusted schedule. High-speed ferry tickets can be exchanged for traditional ferry voyages. Passengers with a high-speed ticket are asked to arrive at the ticket window 30 minutes prior to departure.