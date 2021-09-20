Blue Cross earns 4.5 NCQA rating

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has earned a 4.5 out of 5 rating from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

The award places Blue Cross in the top 6% of the 330 preferred provider organization plans rated and makes it one of just 20 PPO plans across the country to receive a rating of 4.5 or higher.

The ratings are part of NCQA’s 2021 Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings.

This year marks the seventh time that Blue Cross has earned a 4.5 rating.

“We are honored to receive this rating, which speaks to our ongoing efforts to make high-quality, affordable health care available to our members and to our vision to passionately lead a state of health and well-being across Rhode Island,” said Dr. Matt Collins, Blue Cross executive vice president and chief medical officer. “The 4.5 rating is also a testament to our ongoing collaboration with the provider community and how that approach can result in a better member experience.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.