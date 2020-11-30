Blue Cross, Greater Providence Chamber announce Worksite Health Awards

PROVIDENCE – Thirty-seven businesses across the Ocean State have earned recognition as healthy workplaces from the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island.

The Worksite Health Awards, presented virtually for the first time in the program’s 26-year history, were awarded to businesses that offered emotional and physical support for employees’ health and well-being throughout the past year.

For a full list of winners, visit bcbsri.com/worksitehealth/award-recipients.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many employers got creative this year, offering activities such as virtual walking challenges and games, including bingo and trivia, and delivering self-care kits to employees’ homes, said Melissa Cummings, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Blue Cross.

“We’ve all had to rethink how we support the health and mental well-being of our workforce while everyone is either working virtually or working on-site under strict safety and social-distancing regulations,” she said.

Challenges presented by COVID-19 added an extra dimension to this year’s awards, added Laurie White, president of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce.

“This year’s honorees are examples of the grit, determination, creativity and ability to innovate that not only typify the dedicated employee wellness professionals who come up with the ideas and put them into practice, but also of all those businesses in our state that strive daily to overcome the trials of the current situation to continue to serve their customers and take care of their people,” White said.

All Rhode Island businesses are eligible to apply for the annual awards.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.