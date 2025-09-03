Bradford Soap Works acquires Solo Labs

WEST WARWICK – On Sept. 2, Bradford Soap Works Inc. announced its acquisition of personal care products manufacturer Solo Labs Inc.

Both Bradford, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital, and Solo Labs will maintain their brand identities while the combined entity will operate under the leadership of Bradford’s CEO, Shaun Gaus, according to the announcement.

Jim Jackson will continue in his role as president of Solo Labs. Financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed.

Jackson said the acquisition “ensures continuity for our customers while giving us the opportunity to offer an expanded set of products.”

“By combining Bradford’s expertise in solids with our leadership in liquids and aerosols, we are well positioned to deliver new solutions and accelerate future growth together,” he said.

Established in 1927 and based in Broadview, Il., Solo Labs focuses on custom formulation and in-house manufacturing within the beauty and personal care sector, and runs three facilities producing an array of haircare, skincare and personal care products.

“Solo Labs has a well-established reputation for flexibility and innovation, and we’re excited to welcome their team and customers into the Bradford family,” said Gaus. “We look forward to working alongside their talented management team and employees and building on their strengths to create a broader platform that delivers even greater value and innovation to the market.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.