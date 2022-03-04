Bradner established roots in her field early

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Among the typical college prep courses offered at Kris Bradner’s high school, something different piqued her interest. The private school she attended in Woodbury, Conn., had a required vocational agriculture program, which included classes on landscape design taught by Eugene Wisniewski. His passion inspired Bradner. While becoming a landscape architect wasn’t exactly a traditional career…