Bristol Community College nursing program tops list for best value

FALL RIVER – Bristol Community College’s nursing program has been recognized for its value by an online national resource.

BCC’s program was ranked the best value nursing school in Massachusetts for 2021 by NursingDegreeSearch.com.

The platform, which analyzes information about nursing programs across the U.S. to create ranked lists, evaluated 40 schools in Massachusetts for its 2021 best value list.

BCC’s nursing program topped the list based on quality, affordability, distance-learning options and resources for students.

Other factors taken into account included “post-graduation wages, educational resources and success, post-graduation debt, program demand and online options,” according to the college.

To find the entire list of schools included in the 2021 rankings, visit nursingdegreesearch.com/majors/nursing/rankings/best-value/new-england/massachusetts/.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.