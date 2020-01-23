Bristol County, Mass., single-family home price grows 6.5% Y/Y in 2019

PROVIDENCE – The median price of a single-family home in Bristol County, Mass., in 2019 was $324,900, a 6.5% increase from 2018, according to The Warren Group this week.

The county median price was lower than the Massachusetts median price of $400,000, a 3.9% increase from 2018. Rhode Island homes sold for a median price of $285,000 for the year.

“The trend was fairly obvious all year long – 2019 was another record-setting year for Massachusetts real estate prices,” said Timothy Warren Jr., CEO of The Warren Group, in a statement. “Despite a slight dip in single-family sales compared to 2018, the streak of the median sale price increasing on a year-over-year basis continues. The last time the year-end median single-family home price declined was at the tail end of the housing market crash in 2011. Barring anything drastic, I fully expect this record-setting trend to continue in 2020.”

Sales in the Massachusetts county totaled 4,870 in 2019, a nearly 1% decline from 2018’s 4,915 sales. Massachusetts sales statewide declined 1.2% to 59,136 from 2018 to 2019. Rhode Island sales increased 3.1% in that time to 11,013.

The median price of a single-family home in Bristol County, Mass., was $325,000 in December, an 8.3% increase year over year.

The median price of a single-family home in Massachusetts in December was $397,500, a 10.4% boost from the previous year.

Sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 423 for the month, a 9.9% increase year over year.

Total sales in the Bay State for the month were 4,971, a 13.1% increase year over year.