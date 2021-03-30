Bristol County Savings Bank awards $100K in grants to nine nonprofits

PAWTUCKET CENTRALL FALLS Development recently received $10,000 from Bristol County Savings Bank. Pictured from left are Linda Weisinger, executive director of Pawtucket Central Falls Development, and Jeff Bradley, vice president of community relations for Bristol County Savings Bank. / COURTESY BRISTOL COUNTY SAVINGS BANK

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank recently awarded $100,000 in grants to nine local nonprofits through the Federal Home Loan Bank’s Boston Jobs for New England Recovery Grant Program, according to a news release.

Recipients must prove they were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants, which ranged from $2,000 to $5,000, went to the following organizations in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts:

  • Boys & Girls Club of Greater New Bedford.
  • Children’s Museum of Fall River.
  • Downtown Taunton Foundation.
  • Immigrants’ Assistance Center.
  • Pawtucket Central Falls Development.
  • Narrows Center for the Arts.
  • New Hope Inc.
  • Southeastern Massachusetts Arts Collaborative.
  • Southeastern Massachusetts SER-Jobs for Progress.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

