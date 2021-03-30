Bristol County Savings Bank awards $100K in grants to nine nonprofits

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank recently awarded $100,000 in grants to nine local nonprofits through the Federal Home Loan Bank’s Boston Jobs for New England Recovery Grant Program, according to a news release.
Recipients must prove they were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants, which ranged from $2,000 to $5,000, went to the following organizations in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts:
- Boys & Girls Club of Greater New Bedford.
- Children’s Museum of Fall River.
- Downtown Taunton Foundation.
- Immigrants’ Assistance Center.
- Pawtucket Central Falls Development.
- Narrows Center for the Arts.
- New Hope Inc.
- Southeastern Massachusetts Arts Collaborative.
- Southeastern Massachusetts SER-Jobs for Progress.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
