Brown contributes lab supplies, protective equipment to medical providers

PROVIDENCE – Brown University is donating more than 4,000 N95 masks, as well as an array of gloves, gowns, face shields and additional items to the R.I. Department of Health, Lifespan Corp. and Care New England Health System to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the university announced April 1.

The supplies were provided from the university’s Environmental Health and Safety office, labs in the Division of Biology and Medicine, and other departments, Brown said. More than 30 laboratories on the Brown campus contributed supplies, the university said.

“We hope that these donations of much-needed testing supplies and personal protective equipment will play a role in helping to keep those front-line personnel safe during the days and weeks ahead,” said Dr. Jack A. Elias, Brown’s senior vice president for health affairs and dean of medicine and biological sciences, in a statement.

Additionally, Brown said that faculty in Brown’s chemistry department is making hand sanitizer, and have made and donated more than 9 gallons of sanitizer so far.

