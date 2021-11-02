Brown surpasses $3B fundraising goal early, plans to extend campaign

PROVIDENCE – Brown University has surpassed its fundraising goal for its BrownTogether campaign over a year early, raising over $3 billion.

The fundraising campaign began in October 2015 and was scheduled to last until December 2022.

Additionally, the university said that in response to its fundraising momentum, it will extend the campaign and will provide an update on the campaign’s priorities, new target and deadline in the coming months.

“We will continue to focus fundraising for initiatives central to our mission – making a Brown education accessible to the best and brightest students, attracting leading scholars to teach and conduct research in a spirit of free inquiry, and advancing discovery in areas where we can make breakthroughs that improve lives,” said Brown President Christina H. Paxson.

Paxson said funding for endowed scholarships and professorships will remain a priority and expects areas such as public health and the geopolitical landscape to influence priorities for the campaign.

The university said that it has already raised $814 million to support financial aid, endowed chairs and diversity and inclusion initiatives, including $347 million in financial aid, an initiative to replace loans with scholarships, and the creation of 110 professorships.

The university has also raised $1.2 billion for education and research, it said.

The university also recently announced that it will no longer consider home equity as part of an undergraduate student’s family assets, meaning the university will start to fully cover tuition for families earning $125,000 or less with typical assets starting in the 2022-2023 academic year.