Brown University implementing hiring freeze

PROVIDENCE – Brown University has instituted a hiring freeze until further notice in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

University Provost Richard M. Locke wrote in a letter Monday to the school community that the Ivy League school is immediately suspending any new hiring for the current year and also for the new fiscal year that will commence July 1. The freeze, Locke said, extends to “all faculty and staff positions,” including “seasonal/intermittent” and other temporary hiring via a staffing agency.

Only current searches and “very few strategic hires” are exempt from the hiring freeze, Locke said.

Locke said the decision was “not an easy” one to make, but it was “warranted” to endure Brown had resources to properly educate, support current faculty and staff, and “partner with Providence and Rhode Island to support increasing community needs.”

