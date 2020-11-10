Bryant University moving final exams online

SMITHFIELD – Bryant University President Ross Gittell announced Tuesday in a letter to the community that final exams for the fall semester will be conducted online as a means of “acting with caution” in response to rising COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island, New England and nationally.

The final day of fall classes at the Smithfield-based university – Nov. 16 – will also be held remotely and final exams will take place through Nov. 24.

Gittell also wrote that students can move out of residential halls without prior approval. The campus and all student services will stay open through Nov. 24 for students who either choose to remain on campus or are unable to leave campus early, Gittell said. Students though must take a final COVID-19 test before departing campus.

While COVID-19 cases have risen to high levels in the Ocean State, including a new daily record of 701 new cases reported from Monday, Gittell said Bryant was virtually unimpacted by the virus. With the entire campus population testing every week, the campus community has had “an extremely low overall test positivity rate,” Gittell said.

According to Bryant’s website, the university had conducted 55,802 COVID-19 surveillance tests, with a positive test rate of 0.08% as of Nov. 10.

