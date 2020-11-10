Cases of COVID-19 rise by record 701 cases, weekly hospitalizations pass threshold

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 increased by 701 on Monday, with four new deaths, according to the R.I. Department of Health Tuesday.

The day-to-day increase set a record for new cases in a day, with the previous record being set on Nov. 6, a revised 693 cases.

Cases have totaled 38,798 to date, an increase of 789 from figures reported Monday, accounting for both the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths in the state due to the virus have totaled 1,237 to date.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 218, a rise from 212 one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 26 were in intensive care units and 18 were on ventilators.

There were 9,379 tests processed Monday, with an overall positive rate of 7.5%. When excluding both repeat negative and repeat positive test results, the positive rate was 23.3%.

There have been 1.27 million tests administered to date to 467,877 individuals.

The state also releases its weekly metrics and how they performed against predetermined thresholds. Exceeding those thresholds may result in new restrictions, the DOH has noted in the past.

New hospital admissions exceeded the threshold of 210 last week, hitting 228. One week prior, admissions were 163.

New cases per 100,000 people continued to exceed the threshold of 100 at 362. Cases per 100,000 residents totaled 279 one week prior.

Percent positivity for the week was 3.9%, lower than the 5% threshold. The positivity rate was 3.3% one week prior.