Business Bestsellers

by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson. The authors explain that our problems today are not the results of yesteryear’s villains. Rather, one generation’s solutions have become the next generation’s problems. Simon & Schuster | ISBN: 9781668023488; $30by Jacinda Ardern. Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, provides an insight into how it feels to lead, ultimately asking: What if you, too, are capable of more than you ever imagined? Crown | ISBN: 780593728697; $32by Patrick McGee. McGee looks at how Apple Inc. helped build China’s dominance in electronics assembly and manufacturing only to find itself trapped in a relationship with an authoritarian state making ever-increasing demands. Scribner | ISBN: 9781668053379; $32by Sarah Wynn-Williams. Wynn-Williams offers readers a front-row seat to Facebook, the decisions that have shaped world events in recent decades and the people who made them. Flatiron Books | ISBN: 9781250391247; $19by Ray Dalio. Dalio, a prominent investor, explains the “Big Debt Cycle” to help policymakers, investors and the public understand where we are and where we are headed with the debt issue. Simon & Schuster | ISBN: 9781501124068; $30by Thomas Erikson. Erikson helps readers hone communication and social skills, handle conflict with confidence, improve dynamics with bosses and team members, and get the best out of the people you deal with and manage. St. Martin’s Essentials | ISBN: 978-1250179944; $17