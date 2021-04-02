Business, city leaders must work together to bring visitors back

By:
-
SECURITY BOOST: Civil owner Guido Silvestri upgraded security for his downtown Providence business following a night of rioting last June that heavily damaged the skateboard shop. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
SECURITY BOOST: Civil owner Guido Silvestri upgraded security for his downtown Providence business following a night of rioting last June that heavily damaged the skateboard shop. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Crime is still trending down in the capital city – and in 2020 dramatically so. Yet downtown business and community leaders are more concerned than they have been in years about public perception of how safe the city is to visit. Alleviating their fears – and the public’s – will be crucial if the downtown…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR