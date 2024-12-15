Call center open on cyberattack; residents urged to protect personal data

PROVIDENCE – A toll-free hotline has been set up to advise residents on how to protect their personal information following a cyberattack on the RIBridges public benefits computer system that could affect hundreds of thousands of people. Deloitte, the information technology company that built and runs the system, has hired Experian to run the multilingual call that opened Sunday. Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office on Saturday warned that hackers could release personal data from the breach as soon as this week. Social Security and bank account numbers, along with information from health insurance received through HealthSourceRI, are among the data state officials believe was stolen. The hackers have demanded a ransom. McKee’s office urged residents who might be affected to take steps that include “requesting a credit freeze from the three credit bureaus, signing up for free credit monitoring and implementing a two-step verification process [dual-factor authentication] for all financial accounts. EBT fraud prevention tips are available at dhs.ri.gov/resources. McKee’s office on Dec. 13 publicly acknowledged the data breach, which is being investigated. Deloitte has blamed the cyberattack on an international cybercriminal group. The toll-free hotline can be reached at 833-918-6603. It will be open on Sunday until 8 p.m. and then continue operating from Mondays to Fridays between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.