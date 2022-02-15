Cameron & Mittleman Appoints Sally P. McDonald to Management Committee

Cameron & Mittleman is pleased to announce Sally P. McDonald’s appointment to the Firm’s Management Committee in 2022. Sally is a partner in the Firm’s Litigation Department. Her practice is focused on business litigation in RI and MA. She has extensive experience practicing in both State and Federal Courts and has litigated a variety of matters including business, employment, trust and estate, real estate, toxic tort and construction matters.

As a member of the Committee, Sally will serve a 3-year term and will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Firm. She joins co-members John W. Wolfe, the Firm’s Managing Partner, and Karen G. DelPonte.