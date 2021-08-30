Care New England announces 2 leadership promotions

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System has announced two promotions within its top leadership.

Dr. Raymond O. Powrie has been named chief clinical officer for all of Care New England, and Dr. Jose M. Rengifo is the new program chief of the adult partial hospital programs at Butler Hospital.

Powrie is also chief of medicine at Women & Infants Hospital, and executive chief of medicine at Care New England. He is an internal medicine specialist who has a fellowship in caring for women who become ill during pregnancy.

Rengifo, a psychiatrist, has been a Butler staff member since 2016. In his new role, he oversees the cognitive behavioral therapy and women’s partial hospital programs. He will work with hospital administration and psychiatric providers to ensure high-quality care for Butler patients.

Powrie, who came to Care New England in 1992, is taking on his new role while continuing to lead both of CNE’s indemnity programs and co-leading the health system’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both he and Rengifo are educators at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

“Dr. Powrie’s skills as an academic, teacher, clinician and overall leader are well recognized by everyone who has had the opportunity to work with him,” said Dr. James E. Fanale, Care New England CEO and president. “His excellent communication skills and collegial approach will serve him well in this added role.”

