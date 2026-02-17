CCRI graduates first cohort of Banking Micro-Pathway program

WARWICK – Ten Rhode Islanders are now ready to launch careers in banking after completing the Community College of Rhode Island’s first Banking Micro-Pathway, a 15-week, part-time hybrid program designed to fast-track students into the financial services sector.

The graduation ceremony was held on Feb. 5 at CCRI’s Knight Campus, drawing students, families and leaders from the program’s founding partners, including Citizens Financial Group Inc., Bank of America Corp., BankForward, The Washington Trust Co. and Centreville Bank.

The program’s first cohort included Adelina Dias and Yascaira Oliveira, both of Pawtucket; Ashutosh Talukder, of Barrington; Emely Dilone Cruz, of Cranston; Enrique Gonsalves, Kyani Huertas, Nathan Perez and Syed Jawad Ali Shah, all of Providence; Natacha Maxime, of Lincoln; and Tasia Liu, of South Kingstown.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate the first graduates of our Banking Micro-Pathway,” said CCRI President Rosemary A. Costigan. “This moment underscores how CCRI’s employer-driven workforce training model continues to have a meaningful impact on our students and state. Each of these students have worked hard to gain the specialized skills necessary for the banking sector, and I am grateful to our partners and the Rhode Island Bankers Association for helping us create this direct link from credential to employment.”

The program, which was launched in October, is supported by Citizens and Education Design Lab, with additional partnerships from Bank of America, Centreville Bank, Washington Trust and BankNewport.

It was created in response to growing demand for skilled banking professionals. It provides a free, accessible path to industry-recognized credentials, bridging the gap between education and employment.

The curriculum covers workplace communications, financial records and data management, and was developed in collaboration with Education Design Lab and BankForward, an initiative of the Rhode Island Bankers Association Foundation focused on diversifying the local banking workforce.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.