CCRI report to GA on arming campus police: It’s ‘not necessary’

PROVIDENCE – The Community College of Rhode Island feels that, for multiple reasons, arming campus police officers with firearms is “not necessary” to ensure safety of its college community at each of its four campuses around the Ocean State, CCRI Police Chief Sean T. Collins wrote in a seven-page report to CCRI President Meghan Hughes Dec. 20.

The report is being submitted Tuesday to the Rhode Island General Assembly in response to last year’s request by Rep. William O’Brien, D-North Providence, asking each of the state’s public colleges and university – CCRI, the University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College – to submit recommendations on campus policing policies. O’Brien, last year, introduced legislation that would require campus police at CCRI, URI and RIC to carry firearms.

RIC spokesperson John Taraborelli said early Tuesday that the college was still finalizing its report and couldn’t publicly share it until it was presented to the General Assembly when it holds its first session Tuesday afternoon. RIC officials and students have reportedly been against arming campus police.

URI, which began arming campus police in 2015, also said it will make the report available publicly after it is presented to lawmakers, per spokesperson Linda Acciardo.

In his report, Collins said that the college is opposed to arming campus police is because CCRI has a “multiyear plan” with CCRI’s host cities – Warwick, Lincoln, Providence and Newport – to ensure “ongoing seamless coordination” in emergencies. When situations require law-enforcement responses, armed local police officers “arrive on campus within minutes,” Collins wrote. CCRI, Collins said, also conducted various drills, including active-shooter drills on two occasions, within the last three years, and held such drills on the Newport and Warwick campuses with the campuses’ respective municipal police departments.

Additionally, CCRI’s police officers have been certified to carry pepper spray and the majority of the officers are certified to carry batons, Collins said, and are recertified biennially. CCRI also installed an alert system, called Alertus, that communicates emergency messages to the whole college community via text messages, emails and through social media platforms.

“In the event of an active threat, we have installed a push button system that activates our emergency message system immediately, alerting our community as quickly as possible,” Collins wrote, adding that CCRI, per its accreditation, has policies to address all threats, including bomb threats and chemical spills.

Arming campus police officers would also be costly for CCRI, Collins said. The estimated startup cost, obtaining firearms, the training, ammunition, body armor, locker and security camera installation, and other accessories, for the college is $203,850. CCRI also estimates an additional recurring annual cost of $12,800 for continuous training, ammunition, supplies and new body armor. Collins wrote that extensive training for officers could take “more than a year” to complete.

