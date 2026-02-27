CCRI steps into apprenticeship gap

Rhode Island reached a record number of jobs in 2025 – with the count exceeding 515,000 last April – but industry leaders warn that the milestone masks a deeper problem: too few workers are trained for the jobs that actually need filling. Now, the Community College of Rhode Island is stepping more aggressively into that gap, launching an Office of Apprenticeships – a workforce priority under President Rosemary A. Costigan – aimed at expanding paid, employer-aligned training. Andrew Cortes, CEO and president of workforce training nonprofit Building Futures, which has guided CCRI’s pre-apprenticeship programs and helped shape the apprenticeships office, said the college’s statewide reach makes it a natural hub for scaling these programs. “CCRI committing to the fact that they have a role to play within registered apprenticeship … is really important,” Cortes said. “President Costigan, very wisely, has determined that it’s a focus area for the college.” The timing of the program is deliberate, Costigan said, as employers report that labor shortages are less about headcount and more about credentials. “Rhode Island’s workforce needs are growing more urgent, and students are seeking clearer, more-affordable pathways into high-quality careers,” Costigan said. “Registered apprenticeships let students earn while they learn, gain real-world experience and complete nationally recognized credentials.” She noted that CCRI’s longstanding partnerships with General Dynamics Electric Boat and the state’s trades have shown these programs deliver results: high completion rates, good wages and clear career paths. Employers across sectors are seeking workers who can contribute immediately, with skills aligned to industry standards. Industry leaders say growth is constrained not by job creation but by a structural mismatch between employer needs and available skills, a gap apprenticeship models are designed to narrow. CCRI recently celebrated the first cohort of students completing the MC3 [Multi-Craft Core Curriculum] Apprenticeship Readiness Program, a pre-apprenticeship initiative developed with Building Futures and supported by a $250,000 workforce investment from the R.I. Department of Labor and Training. A Lowe’s Foundation Gable Grant has provided $1 million to support new construction apprenticeship cohorts and to build two state-of-the-art electrical labs, expanding enrollment in CCRI’s electrical programs, Costigan said. While the program prepares participants for formal apprenticeships rather than graduating registered apprentices, it represents a critical pipeline for high-demand industries, Cortes said. Building Futures has been a partner, offering expertise in registered apprenticeship systems, helping design training, and ensuring programs align with employer standards. Kasey Johnson, a former Building Futures staffer, now leads CCRI’s Office of Apprenticeships, Cortes said. The office is targeting sectors, including construction, electrical trades, maritime manufacturing, early childhood education and emerging technical industries, Costigan said. By linking students to employers and apprenticeship programs, CCRI is preparing job-ready graduates while letting them earn as they learn, according to Costigan. “They can start a career, gain credentials and see tangible growth while still in school,” she said. And the benefits extend beyond students, Cortes said, highlighting that CCRI’s Office of Apprenticeships is producing workers ready for immediate impact in critical industries. “Employers are thrilled to see them coming in ready to contribute from day one,” he said.