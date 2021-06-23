Central Providence Opportunities Resident Advisory Council seeking grant applications for community-driven projects

PROVIDENCE – ONE Neighborhood Builders announced June 2 that the Central Providence Opportunities Resident Advisory Council is seeking grant applications for its community impact fund.

The council will provide grants up to $5,000 each to support community-driven projects that will meet the advisory council’s goals and objectives, the nonprofit said. Nonprofits and small businesses with nine or fewer employees are eligible for the grants.

ONE Neighborhood Builders said grantees can undertake a variety of activities that directly benefit the quality of life for residents within the city’s 02908 and 02909 ZIP codes. Potential projects could include youth engagement or resident empowerment, civic engagement initiatives, beautification projects, and supporting and promoting local entrepreneurs.

There will be at least two rounds of grant making over the next 18 months, with the first round being conducted in the fall, ONE Neighborhood Builders said. Applications are due July 30 at 5 p.m. and can be submitted online.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.