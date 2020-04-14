Centreville Bank awards $245,500 in grants to 14 R.I. nonprofits

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank, through the Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation, recently awarded $245,500 in grants to 14 Rhode Island nonprofits, according to a news release.
Donation amounts and recipient organizations include:
- $100,000 to Child & Family for its Bridge to Success Independent Living Program, designed to give young adults the tools to transition out of foster care.
- $50,000 to Pawtucket Central Falls Development for first-time homebuyer and financial literacy programs.
- $25,000 to FRIENDS WAY for a biweekly support group for families whose loved ones have died.
- $15,000 to Sojourner House for rapid rehousing of victims of sexual abuse, assault and trafficking.
- $10,000 to Providence Public Library for education and workforce training for teenagers and young adults.
- $10,000 to the San Miguel School for sponsorships for seventh grade students in the 2020-2021 academic year.
- $10,000 to Year Up Rhode Island for financial literacy programs for young adults.
- $5,000 to House of Hope Community Development Corp. for its Peer Mentor Employment Training Program offering classroom education and workplace training for the homeless.
- $5,000 to Inspiring Minds for recruitment, training, placement and support of volunteers working with elementary school-aged children.
- $5,000 to Special Olympics Rhode Island for its 2020 summer games.
- $5,000 to Student Diplomacy Corps for scholarships to help low-income students study abroad.
- $2,500 to The J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center for home-based services for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
- $1,500 to Foster Grandparent Program for its educational programs to young children through volunteers age 55 and older.
- $1,500 to Southern Rhode Island Volunteers for its Independent Aging Well Services for seniors and emergency preparedness programming.
Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.
