Centreville Bank donates $450K to organizations in R.I. and Conn.

THE CENTREVILLE BANK Charitable Foundation recently donated $450,000 to 13 educational and charitable organizations in Rhode Island and Connecticut, including College Crusade in Providence. Pictured from left: Paola Fernandez, vice president of community development for Centreville Bank; Josh Corria, director of high school success for College Crusade; Andrew Bramson, CEO and president of College Crusade; Hal Horvat, board chairman, CEO and president of Centreville Bank; Edwin Pacheco, board chairman for College Crusade; and Ranika Reyes, director of middle school success for College Crusade. / COURTESY CENTREVILLE BANK

WEST WARWICK – The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation recently donated $450,000 to 13 educational and charitable organizations in Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to a news release.

More than half of the total funding, $250,000, will benefit College Crusade, a Providence nonprofit that helps low-income and first-generation college students prepare for and succeed in higher education.

Other Rhode Island recipients include:

  • Back to School Celebration of Rhode Island to buy 16,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for students in urban communities.
  • College Unbound for programs to help students impacted by COVID-19 access and complete college education.
  • Crossroads Rhode Island for education and employment services to 100 homeless or “at-risk” clients.
  • Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic for providing groceries, health and hygiene products and cleaning supplies to low-income families.
  • Foster Forward for financial education training for young adults.
  • Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island for its Emergency Meals Program.
  • Rhode Island Community Food Bank for replenishing its inventory and supplies.
  • The Ronald McDonald House of Providence for its “Adopt a Room” program for families of seriously ill children.
  • Sophia Academy for sponsorships for in-person learning.
  • University of Rhode Island for scholarships for four or five students.

Connecticut organizations receiving funds are Madonna Place and Northeast Placement Services Inc.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

