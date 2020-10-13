Centreville Bank donates $450K to organizations in R.I. and Conn.

WEST WARWICK – The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation recently donated $450,000 to 13 educational and charitable organizations in Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to a news release.

More than half of the total funding, $250,000, will benefit College Crusade, a Providence nonprofit that helps low-income and first-generation college students prepare for and succeed in higher education.

Other Rhode Island recipients include:

Back to School Celebration of Rhode Island to buy 16,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for students in urban communities.

College Unbound for programs to help students impacted by COVID-19 access and complete college education.

Crossroads Rhode Island for education and employment services to 100 homeless or “at-risk” clients.

Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic for providing groceries, health and hygiene products and cleaning supplies to low-income families.

Foster Forward for financial education training for young adults.

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island for its Emergency Meals Program.

Rhode Island Community Food Bank for replenishing its inventory and supplies.

The Ronald McDonald House of Providence for its “Adopt a Room” program for families of seriously ill children.

Sophia Academy for sponsorships for in-person learning.

University of Rhode Island for scholarships for four or five students.

Connecticut organizations receiving funds are Madonna Place and Northeast Placement Services Inc.

