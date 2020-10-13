Centreville Bank donates $450K to organizations in R.I. and Conn.

WEST WARWICK – The Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation recently donated $450,000 to 13 educational and charitable organizations in Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to a news release.
More than half of the total funding, $250,000, will benefit College Crusade, a Providence nonprofit that helps low-income and first-generation college students prepare for and succeed in higher education.
Other Rhode Island recipients include:
- Back to School Celebration of Rhode Island to buy 16,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for students in urban communities.
- College Unbound for programs to help students impacted by COVID-19 access and complete college education.
- Crossroads Rhode Island for education and employment services to 100 homeless or “at-risk” clients.
- Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic for providing groceries, health and hygiene products and cleaning supplies to low-income families.
- Foster Forward for financial education training for young adults.
- Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island for its Emergency Meals Program.
- Rhode Island Community Food Bank for replenishing its inventory and supplies.
- The Ronald McDonald House of Providence for its “Adopt a Room” program for families of seriously ill children.
- Sophia Academy for sponsorships for in-person learning.
- University of Rhode Island for scholarships for four or five students.
Connecticut organizations receiving funds are Madonna Place and Northeast Placement Services Inc.
Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.