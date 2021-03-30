Centreville Bank recognized for customer satisfaction during pandemic

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank was recognized as the “top pandemic performer” among Rhode Island banks by Northeast Banking magazine, according to a news release.
The recognition reflects results of the Rivel Banking Benchmarks survey, which interviewed more than 81,000 customers in financial institutions across eight Northeastern states about how well their banks responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harold M. Horvat, CEO and president of Centreville Bank, in a statement said the ranking “validates our team’s tremendous efforts,” and pledged to continue to make safety of customers and employees the bank’s top priority.
HarborOne Bank was ranked second in Rhode Island, according to the survey, followed by BankNewport, Webster Bank and The Washington Trust Co.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
