Champlin Foundation awards $13.2M in grants to 126 nonprofits

CRANSTON – The Champlin Foundation on Monday announced $13.2 million in grants for 126 local nonprofits for varied needs, including building renovations, facility expansions, vehicle purchases and equipment upgrades.

The foundation in June also awarded $5.8 million to 77 local nonprofits.

Champlin Executive Director Nina Stack said in a statement that organizations had to again navigate complexities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic this year. However, Stack said she’s heartened by the efforts of state’s nonprofit community.

“It is encouraging to see many returning to their important pre-pandemic capital priorities,” Stack said. “This past year has been one of innovation for so many organizations.”

Out of the 126 organizations, 37 received grants of at least $100,000 and 17 were first-time grant recipients. The grants ranged from $2,071 to $1 million.

The full list of grant recipients, and the amounts they received, can be found here.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County in Newport received the largest grant at $1 million. The youth services organization is planning to use that money to expand, renovate and restore its central clubhouse. The Miriam Hospital in Providence received $941,638 to purchase fluoroscopy equipment. The University of Rhode Island Foundation & Alumni Engagement received $563,706 for laser capture microdissection, laser doppler velocimetry and LED ellipsoidals and moving lights.

The foundation will open up the application period for the 2022 first-round grants on Dec. 15 through Jan. 15. Applications for the second cycle will be accepted between June 1 through July 1, the foundation said. Applications can be completed via the foundation’s website.

