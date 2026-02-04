Charcuterie Artisans opens innovation center in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE – Charcuterie Artisans, the largest manufacturer of charcuterie products in the United States, has officially opened an Innovation Center at its Rhode Island campus.

This new facility will act as a collaborative hub for customers and vendors, fostering product development and strategic partnerships.

“We’re not just manufacturers; we’re innovators,” said Cristiano Creminelli, chief artisan and co-founder of the Creminelli brand. “We want to collaborate with grocers, retailers and food service groups to develop what’s next.”

The Innovation Center comes with an investment of more than $12 million planned for 2026, aimed at enhancing production capabilities and efficiency. By the end of the year, the company’s 660,000-square-foot manufacturing space is expected to produce 54 million pounds of product, offering branded and private-label solutions across various market segments.

With facilities in Rhode Island, Iowa and Utah, Charcuterie Artisans is actively seeking new partners to leverage the growing demand for charcuterie products.

“Consumers today want to celebrate food by understanding where it comes from and how it’s made,” said Charcuterie Artisans Executive Vice President John Brock.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.