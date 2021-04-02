Charter school debate rekindled by legislation

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Angelo Garcia’s plans to expand Segue Institute for Learning began the day after the school first opened 12 years ago. Garcia, Segue’s founder and head of school, was excited to see his vision to help city middle school students come to fruition in 2009. But almost immediately, he was thinking of how to expand to…