Charter school debate rekindled by legislation

By
-
HELPING STUDENTS: Angelo Garcia, founder and head of school at Segue Institute for Learning in Central Falls, with eighth graders, from left: Marvin Gonzalez, Christian Beaton and Kimberly Ortega. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
HELPING STUDENTS: Angelo Garcia, founder and head of school at Segue Institute for Learning in Central Falls, with eighth graders, from left: Marvin Gonzalez, Christian Beaton and Kimberly Ortega. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Angelo Garcia’s plans to expand Segue Institute for Learning began the day after the school first opened 12 years ago. Garcia, Segue’s founder and head of school, was excited to see his vision to help city middle school students come to fruition in 2009. But almost immediately, he was thinking of how to expand to…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display