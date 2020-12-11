CIC Healthcare expands COVID testing services to R.I. with Providence site

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – CIC Healthcare has opened a COVID-19 testing site on the ground floor of coworking space CIC Providence at 225 Dyer St., WLNE-TV ABC 6 reported Dec. 8. In addition to running all COVID-19 testing for the state of Vermont, CIC Healthcare has testing sites in Massachusetts. The tests, which are self-administered, cost $80…