Citizens awards $35K to Newport Tree Conservancy

NEWPORT – Citizens Financial Group Inc. recently recognized Newport Tree Conservancy as part of its Champions in Action program.

The award, which comes with a $35,000 check along with advertising and volunteer support, was presented to the Newport nonprofit in an event on Jan. 31.

The funding will help the organization expand its educational programs, plant new trees and promote tree equity, according to a news release.

Newport Tree Conservancy was one of five organizations recognized for environmental sustainability across Citizens’ footprint as part of its 2023 Champions in Action program.

Since 2002, the program has awarded more than $10 million in unrestricted funds to more than 370 Champions, according to the company.

