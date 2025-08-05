Citizens awards $450K to 9 nonprofits supporting people with diverse abilities

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. is providing a total of $450,000 in grants to nine nonprofits, including one in Rhode Island, that support people with diverse abilities through its Champions in Action program, the bank announced Monday.

The grants follow the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act on July 26, serving as a timely reminder of the ongoing importance of workforce inclusion and accessibility, according to the bank.

Of the nine organizations to receive $50,000 each in grant funding is the Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council, which supports individuals with disabilities through self-employment, transforming lives and communities by fostering independence and economic inclusion.

The Champions in Action funding will support 25 to 40 new entrepreneurs through the council’s Business Development Series, offering mini-grants, a statewide pitch contest and data tracking to showcase the economic contributions of business owners with disabilities, the bank said.

“At Citizens, we believe that creating a more inclusive workforce starts with recognizing the strengths and talents of individuals of all abilities,” said Michelle Hecht, head of corporate affairs at Citizens. “Neurodivergent individuals offer valuable perspectives that enhance our workplaces and communities. Many still face barriers to employment, which is why we’re proud to support organizations that are expanding access to job training, inclusive hiring and long-term career growth through our Champions in Action program and colleague volunteer efforts.”

The other eight nonprofits to receive grant funding are as follows:

Partners for Youth with Disabilities in Massachusetts.

Opportunity Networks in New Hampshire.

Spectrum Works in New Jersey.

Tech Kids Unlimited in New York City.

Variety – the Children’s Charity of the Delaware Valley in eastern Pennsylvania.

Evolve Coaching in western Pennsylvania.

Easterseals Northern California in San Francisco.

Hope Clubhouse in south Florida.

Each nonprofit received $50,000, plus promotional media and volunteer support to expand their reach. As part of the recognition events, Citizens employees volunteered with each nonprofit, offering résumé help, career coaching and skills-based mentorship, while others painted murals and helped with mission-driven harvesting efforts, the bank said.

Meanwhile, Citizens is accepting applications for the 2026 Champions in Action for Uplifting Resilient Nonprofits.

This round will highlight organizations that are innovating and demonstrating creativity and resourcefulness by streamlining operations, improving efficiency and adapting services to meet evolving community needs, according to Citizens.

“We’re seeing nonprofits rise to meet today’s challenges with creativity and resilience,” Hecht said. “This next round will recognize those who are adapting with clear intention and measurable impact, finding new ways to meet evolving community needs.”

Applications can be completed online at www.citizensbank.com/champions and must be submitted by Aug. 15.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.