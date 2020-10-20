Citizens Bank donates $1 million to Feeding America

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank has joined forces with Feeding America for the third consecutive year, donating $1 million to efforts to fight hunger, according to a news release.

The donation includes $133,000 directly to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund initiative, focused on emergency food relief and support for food banks.

In 2019, Citizens Bank, through its partnership with Feeding America, helped provide 12 million meals to people in need.

