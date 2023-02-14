Citizens Bank launches Zelle for its small-business customers

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank small-business customers can now send and receive digital payments in real time.

The bank recently announced the launch of Zelle for its small-business customers within its mobile app, allowing businesses to send or receive payments to and from customers within minutes, and from anywhere they have their phone.

The offering also helps reduce cash and check usage, reducing cash flow management burdens, according to a news release.

“As one of the banks that offers Zelle to its eligible small business customers, Citizens is constantly improving the total business banking experience for customers in several important areas, such as adding the speed and convenience of Zelle within the Citizens mobile banking app,” Sarah Lindstrom, Citizens head of business banking, said in a statement. “Our focus on innovation helps our small business customers optimize their financial performance and be more successful.”

- Advertisement -

Small businesses only need to share their email address or U.S. mobile phone number with customers to use Zelle.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.