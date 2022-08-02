Citizens Bank, NBC 10 open applications for $35K grant for environmental work

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank and WJAR-TV NBC 10 are seeking nonprofit applicants for their environmental sustainability-focused grants program known as Champions in Action, according to a news release.

Winners will receive $35,000, as well as marketing and volunteers to support an environmental mission or project. Applicants do not need to be solely environmental nonprofits but must have assessed their environmental impacts and be looking to “take meaningful action” on this topic, the release stated.

Applications can be filled out online at citizensbank.com/champions and must be submitted by Aug. 19.

Only Rhode Island-based nonprofits with 501(c)3 status and operating budgets of $5 million or less are eligible.

