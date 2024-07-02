Citizens bolsters Calif. presence with hiring of regional leader

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has hired a veteran banking executive to lead a team serving middle-market companies in California in an effort to grow its Citizens’ presence in the Golden State.

Michael Walker, who is based in San Francisco, has more than 45 years of banking experience. He most recently served as chief of City National Bank’s national commercial banking enterprise. Before that, he was U.S. Bank’s market president in Northern California for 10 years.

“Michael’s strong relationships, along with his leadership qualities and experience, will help accelerate our growth in the important California market,” said Steve Woods, head of corporate banking at Citizens. “We look forward to providing more of our best-in-class ideas and solutions to the California business community.”

Providence-based Citizens said it has 270 employees in California. Walker joins Citizens’ commercial banking executive team in that state, which includes Citizens JMP CEO and California President Mark Lehmann and West/Midwest Mid-Corporate Leader David Musicant.

Citizens JMP is the result of Citizens Financial Group’s 2021 acquisition of JMP Securities, a 20-year-old firm based in San Francisco.