Citizens completes acquisition of Illinois financial valuation practice

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. on Sept. 1 announced it had completed its acquisition of an Illinois-based financial valuation and consulting analysis firm, according to a news release.

Willamette Management Associates is headquartered in Chicago and also has offices in Atlanta and Portland, Ore.

The deal, first announced in August, will bolster the bank’s corporate financial advisory capabilities and makes Citizens one of the top valuation service providers in the country, the release stated.

Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com .