Citizens Financial Group investigating data breach

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CITIZENS FINANCIAL Group is investigating a cybersecurity incident involving data extracted from a third-party vendor, confirming Thursday that a small number of customers were affected.

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. is investigating a cybersecurity incident involving a small number of customers’ data that was extracted from a third-party vendor, the company confirmed Thursday. Citizens spokesperson Rory Sheehan said the bank has not identified any fraud tied to the incident. The company did not disclose how many customers were affected,

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