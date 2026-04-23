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PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. is investigating a cybersecurity incident involving a small number of customers’ data that was extracted from a third-party vendor, the company confirmed Thursday. Citizens spokesperson Rory Sheehan said the bank has not identified any fraud tied to the incident. The company did not disclose how many customers were affected,

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. is investigating a cybersecurity incident involving a small number of customers' data that was extracted from a third-party vendor, the company confirmed Thursday. Citizens spokesperson Rory Sheehan said the bank has not identified any fraud tied to the incident. The company did not disclose how many customers were affected, but said the impact is limited to a small subset.

Most of the data involved was masked test information and that there is no evidence of unauthorized access to Citizens’ internal network, and operations will continue as normal, the company said.

“For Citizens, most of this was masked test data, although a limited set of information for a small number of customers was involved,” the bank said in a statement on April 21. “We have put enhanced monitoring in place and are in the process of reaching out to impacted customers with additional information and guidance.”

The bank said affected customers are already being contacted directly and will receive complimentary account monitoring.

The exposed data may include names, addresses and account numbers typically found on written checks, according to the bank.

The bank also cautioned customers that it will not request online banking credentials or one-time passcodes by email, text or unsolicited calls.

The disclosure follows reports from cybersecurity researchers and media outlets that the Everest ransomware group claimed responsibility for posting data tied to Citizens on a dark web leak site. Those claims have not been independently verified.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.