Citizens Financial Group named to Fortune’s ‘most admired’ companies list

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. was recently named one of the world’s most admired companies by Fortune magazine.

The parent company of Rhode Island-based Citizens Bank was chosen from a pool of 1,500 candidates, based on criteria that includes investment value, quality of management, products, social responsibility and the ability to attract talent.

Citizens was one of seven banks included in the “US Superregional Banks” industry category, which is one of 52 industry categories in the rankings.

“This recognition by FORTUNE is a great honor and validates the strong progress we’ve made in serving our customers and all of our stakeholders since our IPO in 2014,” Bruce Van Saun, chairman and CEO of Citizens Financial Group, said in a statement. “It is a testament to our clear strategy, strong leadership team, and the dedication and tremendous effort of our entire colleague base.”

The annual rankings were developed by Fortune in partnership with consulting firm Korn Ferry, with industry executives, directors and analysts asked to rate firms within their own industry.

Citizens Bank has $17.3 billion in market deposits in Rhode Island, which represents 39% of the market, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. It has 66 branches in Rhode Island, according to PBN’s 2023 Book of Lists.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer.