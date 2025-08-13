Citizens Financial: R.I. business conditions improve in Q2, drop nationally

By
-
THE CITIZENS Bank campus in Johnston. Business conditions in Rhode Island improved in the second quarter of 2025, while cooling off nationally, according to Citizens Financial Group Inc.'s Business Conditions Index. / COURTESY CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC.

PROVIDENCE – Business conditions in Rhode Island improved in the second quarter of 2025, while cooling off nationally, according to Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Business Conditions Index. The index, which was released on July 29, reported Rhode Island’s Citizens Business Conditions Index increased 7.1% quarter over quarter and 0.3% year over year to 52.28, above

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Spine-Related Pain Is Complex — Dr. Diana Douleh Helps Patients Find a Clearer Path Forward

Neck, arm, back, and leg pain affects millions of adults each year—and as we age,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display