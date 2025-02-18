Citizens issues $500K to 10 nonprofits, including one in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – A Rhode Island nonprofit that provides mentoring services and programming is one of 10 nonprofits that will receive a total of $500,000 in grants from Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Mentor Rhode Island: The RI Mentoring Partnership Inc. will receive $50,000 after being selected as one of Citizens’ 2025 Champions in Action. The annual grant program focused on groups that are improving access to mental health and well-being programming.

In addition to the nine “champions,” the bank also awarded $50,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The grants were announced on Feb. 12.

“At Citizens, we understand how important mental health is to thriving individuals and communities,” said Michelle Hecht, Citizens’ head of corporate affairs. “We’re honored to support the meaningful efforts of our 2025 Champions in Action winners to expand access to resources in our local communities and to partner with NAMI to break down barriers to mental health care, build resilience and unlock potential for people nationwide.”

Citizens said the grant to Mentor Rhode Island will allow the organization to increase training opportunities, support a statewide mentoring summit and enhance professional development for mentors.

The other Champions in Action were: Sociedad Latina in Massachusetts; Operation Delta Dog in New Hampshire; Boys & Girls Club of Monmouth County in New Jersey; Kings Against Violence Initiative in New York City; Nurture PA in western Pennsylvania; Black Brain Campaign in eastern Pennsylvania; Children’s Bereavement Center in Florida; and Bay Area Creative in San Francisco.

Over 23 years, the Champions in Action program has awarded more than $11 million in unrestricted grants and promotional support to more than 400 local nonprofits with operating budgets under $5 million. Focused on Citizens’ impact priorities – fostering strong communities, building the workforce of the future and driving positive climate impact – this year’s program expands into California and Florida.

In addition, Citizens’ grant to the National Alliance on Mental Illness will support NAMIWalks – a series of community events promoting resilience and mental health awareness – and a webinar series addressing financial literacy and mental health with insights from experts at NAMI.