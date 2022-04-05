Citizens launches overdraft fee-free checking account

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank continues to ease its policies for customers who overdraft their accounts, with the debut of a new, overdraft fee-free checking account, according to a news release.

The Citizens EverValue Checking protects customers from being charged for overspending on their accounts for a $5 fixed monthly cost, the release stated. Citizens typically charges $37 each time a customer overdrafts their account, according to the bank website.

Like other checking accounts, it can be used to pay bills and make debit card purchases, with access to mobile banking and direct digital payments through Zelle.

Citizens is among a host of financial institutions that have rolled back or eased policies around overdraft fees in the last year, after many temporarily suspended those charges during the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, Citizens added a new deposit feature that lets customers avoid overdraft charges by giving them a chance to first replace the missing funds from their accounts.

The bank has for several years also offered an option to waive overdraft fees on charges of $5 or less.

Taken together, Citizens’ new accounts and policies aim to help people in underserved communities and those without access to traditional financial institutions, the release stated. Both the new overdraft fee-free account and its existing student checking account have been certified by the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, making it the first institution with certified accounts for overall checking and a youth and teen account, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Email her at Lavin@PBN.com.