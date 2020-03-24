Citizens M&A highlighted for work as financial adviser in recapitalization deal

PROVIDENCE – Citizens M&A Advisory served as the exclusive financial adviser to Chicago-based Workday services partner TopBloc on a recent recapitalization deal, according to a news release.

The amount of the investment TopBloc made into Boston-based private-equity firm BV Investment Partners was not disclosed but was described by the firms involved as “significant.”

TopBloc CEO Christopher Skinner in a statement highlighted the Citizens team as a “driving force” behind the “wildly successful investment process.”

Citizens M&A Advisory is part of Citizens Capital Markets, a subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group Inc., specializing in middle-market mergers and acquisitions, as well as later-stage financing transactions.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.