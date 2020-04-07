Citizens M&A serves as financial adviser on LegalPartners recapitalization

PROVIDENCE – Citizens M&A Advisory was recently highlighted for its role as the exclusive financial adviser to LegalPartners on its recapitalization, according to a news release.

LegalPartners, a national alternative legal-services provider, was recapitalized by Philadelphia-based Eureka Equity Partners under a deal announced in March.

In a statement, LegalPartners founders credited Citizens for its role in the transaction, the amount of which was not made publicly available.

Citizens M&A Advisory is part of Citizens Capital Markets, a subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group Inc.

