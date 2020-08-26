Citizens online, mobile banking temporarily down due to technical issues

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank customers were temporarily unable to use certain online or mobile tools due to a reported technical issue, a bank spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

The bank reported the problems on Twitter at 9:30 a.m Wednesday. The technical problems had been fixed and online and mobile banking were working again, according to an update from the bank shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“We are currently experiencing a technical issue that is preventing customers from accessing certain applications,” spokesman Peter Lucht said in an email Wednesday morning during the outage. “Our technology teams are actively engaged and working toward a resolution. We regret any inconvenience resulting from this situation.”

Details including the cause of the problem, which applications are not working and the number of customers affected were not available.

- Advertisement -

This story has been updated to reflect that the technical issue has since been resolved.