Citizens receives Celent Model Bank Award for Digital Butler solution

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has received a 2024 Model Bank Award for Commercial Customer Engagement from global financial services research and advisory firm Celent.

The bank received the award for its Citizens Digital Butler, a secure and personalized digital onboarding and servicing solution, including a real-time chat channel, according to a news release.

“We are passionate about innovation at Citizens, and it is a great honor to be recognized for our efforts to revolutionize and streamline the commercial client experience,” Joanne Wyper, head of commercial banking digital and operations at Citizens, said in a statement. “Digital Butler represents our commitment to developing digital solutions that meet clients’ evolving needs and help them achieve their goals.”

Celent’s annual Model Bank Awards recognize financial institutions for their “outstanding technology initiatives,” according to the release. Winning initiatives must demonstrate business benefits, innovation, and technology or implementation excellence.

The Celent recognition is the latest in a series of honors for Citizens Digital Butler, which also received a 2023 Impact Award for Customer Experience from Datos Insights and a 2023 BAI Global Innovation Award last fall, the bank said.

“The Model Bank Awards recognize how banks are using technology to change the face of banking,” Patricia Hines, head of banking and payments at Celent, said in a statement. “Citizens Digital Butler is an innovative solution that demonstrates the importance of balancing high tech with high touch to radically change the commercial client experience.”