Citizens, UNCF partner to award $50K in scholarships to 10 high school students

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has partnered with the United Negro College Fund to establish the first-ever Citizens Helping Citizens Scholarship, Citizens and the UNCF announced Monday.

The purpose of the scholarship is to “build accessible pathways while providing opportunities of cultural awareness, understanding and leadership nationally for high school students who are pursuing postsecondary education,” according to a news release.

The initiative will provide $50,000 in scholarships to 10 high school students entering a two-year or four-year accredited college, university or trade school in the fall of 2024.

“Coming together with UNCF to launch the Citizens Helping Citizens Scholarship allows us to accelerate our commitment in building a more inclusive future to meet the ever-changing needs of our young people,” Yvette Vargas, executive vice president and head of development at Citizens, said in a statement. “We are delighted to invest into the next generation of students by providing access to education, which fuels continuous learning, skills development, and professional aspirations.”

The ongoing partnership between Citizens and UNCF has provided key investments, mentorship and workforce development initiatives for students from historically Black colleges and universities, according to the release.

“As UNCF embarks on its next 80 years of impact, partnerships like Citizens and UNCF to establish the Citizens Helping Citizens Scholarship are so vital to ensuring more deserving high school seniors have access to the necessary tools and resources needed to get to and through college,” Arleaya Martin, area director of UNCF New England, said in a statement.

The scholarship application is open, and students are encouraged to apply by midnight EST on May 13.

For more information about the scholarship, click here.