Citizens, WJAR-TV offering nonprofit funding for youth workforce training

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank and WJAR-TV NBC 10 are accepting applications from eligible nonprofit organizations that provide summer jobs or training to youths through their Champions in Action program.

The program offers award recipients $35,000 in funding, as well as media coverage and volunteer support. Applicants must be registered Rhode Island nonprofits with operating budgets between $2 million and $5 million.

Applications must be submitted by Feb. 24. For more information, or to apply, visit citizensbank.com/champions.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

